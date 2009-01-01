Home | News | General | Judge orders man to wash public toilets for 30 days after shouting in court
Judge orders man to wash public toilets for 30 days after shouting in court



If you ever find yourself at the customary court in Ile-Tuntun, Ibadan, Oyo state capital, try your best not to be rude.


Failure to comport may earn you the same punishment as Jimoh Falola, who will now spend the next 30 days washing public toilets.

 

Falola’s estranged wife, Opeyemi, was said to have filed a divorce suit against him in the court but he refused to appear on two sittings.

 

When he finally appeared, he accused the court workers of receiving money from his wife to “favour her”.


He was also said to have “shouted at the top of his voice” while the court was sitting.

 

Henry Agbaje, president of the court, in a ruling on Wednesday, held that Falola had no regard for constituted authority, going by the way he insulted the court.

 

Agbaje consequently ordered Falola to be taken away by the police until he is ready to comport himself in a civil and orderly manner.


“He is ordered to embark on 30-day community service which include clearing the bush, sweeping the cutting, road sweeping and washing of public toilets,” NAN quoted Agbaje as saying.

 

The arbitrator subsequently adjourned the case until March 29 for a hearing.

