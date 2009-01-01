Home | News | General | Cristiano Ronaldo takes decision on Real Madrid return

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, is determined to resign from Real Madrid this summer and has instructed his agents to open talks with the LaLiga club.

The 36-year-old left the Santiago Bernabeu in 2018 to join Juventus in a £100m deal.

Juve brought in Ronaldo, in a bid to end their wait for a fourth Champions League trophy, but the Serie A club has been knocked out before the semi-finals in each of the Portuguese’s three seasons at the club.

Last week’s defeat to Porto in the Champions League, has left Ronaldo considering his future in Turin and although the club insists he’s part of their plans, the forward only has a year to run on his deal.

While Ronaldo will not fight publicly for a move to Real, Zinedine Zidane fueled talks of a return earlier this week by admitting the speculation is true.

When asked if there’s any truth in the reports about Ronaldo, Zidane said: “Yes, there may be.

“We know Cristiano, we know the person he is and everything he has done here.

“But now he’s a Juventus player and we must respect this.

“Now, let’s see what the future will be. I was lucky enough to coach him and he is very impressive. Right now, he’s helping Juventus.”

