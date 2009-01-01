Home | News | General | Ahead of £200m fight with Fury: Mayweather to train Joshua
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 10 minutes ago
Floyd Mayweather has revealed that he intends on working closely with Anthony Joshua ‘real soon, with the two talking ‘all the time’ according to the boxing legend.

 

Joshua and Mayweather’s relationship has blossomed in recent years and even saw the 44-year-old surprisingly turn up to see the Brit successfully defended his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Kubrat Pulev in December.

While it isn’t clear what the pair’s working relationship will be, Mayweather insists that he will be looking to help Joshua in some form. Mayweather told Rob Moore on his Disruptive Entrepreneur podcast: ‘Anthony Joshua has a lot of experience, Tyson Fury as well has a lot of experience.

 

“But I think with Anthony Joshua losing a fight, that helped him become stronger. I look forward to working with Anthony Joshua real soon, we communicate all the time, we talk all the time.”

 

“I’ve met Tyson Fury on a few occasions, a great guy, very interesting, after the fight I like to see him sing. Both guys are great competitors. Like I say, me and Anthony Joshua talk on the regular, so I look forward to working with Anthony Joshua.”

 

