Ahead of £200m fight with Fury: Mayweather to train Joshua
Floyd Mayweather has revealed that he intends on working
closely with Anthony Joshua ‘real soon, with the two talking ‘all the time’
according to the boxing legend.
Joshua and Mayweather’s relationship has blossomed in recent
years and even saw the 44-year-old surprisingly turn up to see the Brit
successfully defended his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Kubrat Pulev in
December.
While it isn’t clear what the pair’s working relationship
will be, Mayweather insists that he will be looking to help Joshua in some
form. Mayweather told Rob Moore on his Disruptive Entrepreneur podcast:
‘Anthony Joshua has a lot of experience, Tyson Fury as well has a lot of
experience.
“But I think with Anthony Joshua losing a fight, that helped
him become stronger. I look forward to working with Anthony Joshua real soon,
we communicate all the time, we talk all the time.”
“I’ve met Tyson Fury on a few occasions, a great guy, very
interesting, after the fight I like to see him sing. Both guys are great
competitors. Like I say, me and Anthony Joshua talk on the regular, so I look
forward to working with Anthony Joshua.”
