Home | News | General | Chelsea vs Atlético Madrid: Tuchel’s squad for Champions League clash confirmed (Full list)

Chelsea’s squad to face Atletico Madrid in tonight’s Champions League last-16 second-leg tie has been revealed. According to Footbal...

Chelsea’s squad to face Atletico Madrid in tonight’s Champions League last-16 second-leg tie has been revealed.

According to Football London, Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has named a 20-man squad to tackle Atlético Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea head to the match after beating Diego Simeone’s side 1-0 in the first leg last month in Bucharest, Romania.

Tuchel’s men are currently in the 4th position on the Premier League table with 51 points from 29 matches.

Chelsea’s full squad against Atletico Madrid:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero.

Defenders: Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

Midfielders: Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz and Faustino Anjorin.

Strikers: Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud.

The kick-off time for Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid is 9 pm.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General