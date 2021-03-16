Buhari names Abuja expressway after president of Niger Republic
President Muhammadu Buhari has named a road in the federal capital territory (FCT) after President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger Republic.
At a ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, Mohammed Bello, FCT
minister, said the expressway was named after the Nigerien president for his
“significant role in the promotion of peace in Africa”.
“Earlier today, the first phase of the on-going Outer
Southern Expressway (OSEX) in Abuja was named the ‘Mahamadou Issoufou Expressway’
in honour of the President of the Republic of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou,” the
minister said.
“The road was named after the Nigerien President by
President @MBuhari as a mark of deep appreciation for the maintenance of
brotherly relationship between Nigeria & the Rep. of Niger & in
recognition of the Nigerien President’s significant role in the promotion of
peace in Africa.”
The road was named after the Nigerien President by President @MBuhari as a mark of deep appreciation for the maintenance of brotherly relationship between Nigeria & the Rep. of Niger & in recognition of the Nigerien President’s significant role in the promotion of peace in Africa— Mal. Muhd Musa Bello (@MuhdMusaBello) March 16, 2021
In a tweet, Mahamadou said the gesture shows that his
relationship with Buhari and that of both countries is “excellent”.
“My brother and friend, @MBuhari, did me the honor to call
an Abuja expressway ‘Mahamadou Issoufou expressway’,” he tweeted.
“This testifies, beyond our personal relations, to the excellent relations that exist between #Nigeria and #Niger. His caring touches me. I thank him very much.”
My brother and friend, @MBuhari, did me the honor to call an Abuja express way "Mahamadou Issoufou expressway". This testifies, beyond our personal relations, to the excellent relations that exist between #Nigeria and #Niger. His caring touches me. I thank him very much. pic.twitter.com/6bEOIjAwuf— Issoufou Mahamadou (@IssoufouMhm) March 16, 2021
