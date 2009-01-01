Home | News | General | Bandits Open Fire On Emir Of Birnin Gwari’s Convoy
Bandits Open Fire On Emir Of Birnin Gwari’s Convoy



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 17 minutes ago
Armed bandits have attacked the convoy of the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Zubairu Jibril Mai Gwari II.

 

It was gathered that the monarch’s convoy was attacked at Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway while on its way to Kaduna on Tuesday evening.

 

A witness said the Emir was not in any of the vehicles during the attack.

 

Umar Jibril, the Emir’s driver, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, narrating that the 73-year-old monarch was elsewhere when it happened.

 

He disclosed that the bandits had appeared in front of the vehicles which were in transit with guns and threw tree branches on the road in an attempt to force them to stop.

 

“We did not stop, they targeted me, since I was driving but as Allah will have it, the bullet missed my head.”

 

He said apart from minor injuries sustained from shattered glasses, no one was injured.

 

Birnin Gwari is one of the Local Government Areas of Kaduna State where there is a high level of attacks.

 

On Monday, armed men broke into UBE Primary School, Rama, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, where they abducted pupils and teachers.

 

Monday’s incident goes into history as the first since the attack on schools began in 2014 when Boko Haram insurgents abducted over 250 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok Borno State.

