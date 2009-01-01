Bandits Open Fire On Emir Of Birnin Gwari’s Convoy
- 5 hours 17 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Armed bandits have attacked the convoy of the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Zubairu Jibril Mai Gwari II. It was gathered that the mon...
Armed bandits have attacked the convoy of the Emir of Birnin
Gwari, Alhaji Zubairu Jibril Mai Gwari II.
It was gathered that the monarch’s convoy was attacked at
Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway while on its way to Kaduna on Tuesday evening.
A witness said the Emir was not in any of the vehicles
during the attack.
Umar Jibril, the Emir’s driver, confirmed the incident to
Daily Trust, narrating that the 73-year-old monarch was elsewhere when it
happened.
He disclosed that the bandits had appeared in front
of the vehicles which were in transit with guns and threw tree branches on the
road in an attempt to force them to stop.
“We did not stop, they targeted me, since I was driving but
as Allah will have it, the bullet missed my head.”
He said apart from minor injuries sustained from shattered
glasses, no one was injured.
Birnin Gwari is one of the Local Government Areas of Kaduna
State where there is a high level of attacks.
On Monday, armed men broke into UBE Primary School, Rama,
Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, where they abducted pupils and teachers.
Monday’s incident goes into history as the first since the
attack on schools began in 2014 when Boko Haram insurgents abducted over 250
students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok Borno State.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles