Gernot Rohr rescinds decision, invites Eagles striker with 26 goals this season for Lesotho, Benin matches

- Paul Onuachu has been officially invited for the showdown against Lesotho and Benin

- Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has extended invitation to the striker after COVID-19 protocols restricted some other invitees

- Nigeria battle Lesotho and Benin later this month in AFCON 2021 qualifiers

Following COVID-19 restrictions which puts the availability of some players as uncertain, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has finally invited Paul Onuachu for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers.

Nigeria is billed to face off with Lesotho and Benin later this month and Onuachu who has so far scored 26 goals for Genk this season was initially on Rohr’s stand-by list.

Despite scoring 26 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for his Belgian side, the German-born handler decided to overlook the lanky striker in his initial 24-man squad.

Onuachu has played nine matches for the three-time African champions scoring one in the process but he has not been enjoying quality playing time under the national team boss.

The 26-year-old said he is not disappointed with Gernot Rohr, saying he is the coach and his decision is final.

However the Nigerian Football Federation has confirmed via the official Twitter handle that Rohr has extended invitation to the star.

It reads:

“Following the uncertainty regarding the availability of players based in France (due to COVID 19 laws guiding the country), Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr has extended invitation to KRC Genk striker Paul Onuachu. Henry Onyekuru was earlier called up to replace injured Samuel Kalu.”

Paul Onuachu invted for for Lesotho, Benin matches. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Rohr was criticised moments after releasing the list of invited players for the matches.

Nigerians were furious that the tactician dropped Onuachu, only invite captain Ahmed Musa who had been without a club for over five months.

Musa left Saudi Arabian Pro League Al Nassr in October 2020 as the former Leicester City and CSKA Moscow forward is yet to get another club.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Super Eagles winger Victor Moses increased his Russian League goal tally to two after scoring in Spartak Moscow derby victory over Dynamo Moscow earlier this weekend.

The Nigeria international fired home from close range after running into space to connect with a through pass from Aleksandr Sobolev on the half-hour mark.

His goal helped restore the confidence of coach Domenico Tedesco's men who conceded an own goal in the 18th minute of their encounter.

