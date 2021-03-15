Home | News | General | Breaking: Former JAMB registrar Dibu Ojerinde arrested over alleged N900m fraud

- Operatives of the ICPC have arrested a former registrar of JAMB, Dibu Ojerinde

- Ojerinde was alleged to have misappropriated N900 million when he was in office

- The commission's spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, made this known on Wednesday, March 17

A former registrar and chief executive of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over alleged misappropriation of N900 million.

This was contained in a statement signed on Wednesday, March 17, by ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, and seen by Legit.ng.

According to the commission, the former JAMB boss was arrested on Monday, March 15, 2021, in Abuja, the nation's capital.

Ojerinde is alleged to have committed multiple frauds while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).

The statement said:

“He has been detained by the commission for questioning over allegations of multiple identities, abuse of office, money laundering, tax evasion, and making false statements to public officials."

Ojerinde was also alleged to have awarded contracts for the supply of pencil and eraser at the cost of N450 million each, to Double 07 Concept Limited and Pristine Global Concept Limited, respectively, between 2013 and 2014 while heading JAMB.

The statement further stated:

“There is no evidence to show that the items which are examination materials were supplied as the contractors cannot be found."

Ojerinde is currently being held on a remand warrant and will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that JAMB said it has concluded all arrangements to begin the sale of 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration forms.

It was reported that the board said official dates for the commencement of the sale of both forms and the conduct of the examinations would be announced not later than March 24.

The commission, however, warned that any ongoing sale of forms and registration was fraudulent and not associated with JAMB.

