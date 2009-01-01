Home | News | General | Ballon d'Or winner shuns Erling Haaland as he names Ronaldo, Messi among top 6 world best players

- Luis Figo has named his six best players in the world

- The 48-year-old omitted Erling Haaland from his shortlist

- Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe are among the best players listed by the Portuguese legend

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona superstar Luis Figo has shunned Erling Haaland from his list of top six players in the world.

The Borussia Dortmund forward has been more than impressive for his German League side this campaign - scoring 31 goals in 30 appearances across competitions.

Haaland was instrumental to his side's progress to the quarterfinal of this season's Champions League following their 5-4 aggregate win over Spanish League club Sevilla.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

In spite of this gigantic stat for the young attacker, Figo still thinks he doesn't merit a spot in his list of current best players.

Read also Despite scoring hat-trick against Cagliari, Juventus chief reveals what may happen to Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are the two hottest strikers in Europe at the moment. Photo by Alex Grimm

Source: Getty Images

SunSport quoting Los Blancos Live reports that French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe made the six-man shortlist for the Portuguese legend.

Other names on the 48-year-old's list include Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Mohamed Salah, and Neymar. When asked the question, he said:

"Cristiano, Messi, Modrić, Salah, Mbappe and Neymar."

Meanwhile, the exploits of those mentioned cannot be discredited but leaving Haaland out is a huge surprise - particularly with Luka Modric's name showing up on the list.

Haaland has scored 10 goals in six Champions League matches so far this season while his total so far stands at 31 goals in 30 games.

The Norwegian has scored more goals than all six players Figo named, including Ronaldo who currently has 30 across boards.

Meanwhile, a number of European clubs have been linked with a move for the attacker including Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Chelsea, and a few others.

Read also Kelechi Iheanacho tells Super Eagles teammate to call him before seeing his Premier League awards

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea appear to be interested in the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland who has been in incredible form this season in all competitions.

Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe are both the men of the moment in global football talks considering their performance so far this season.

The Blues were not getting things right which forced the club's chiefs to fire Frank Lampard and hired Thomas Tuchel who has been in great form since he arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Oluwatomiwa is a sports editor with Legit.ng. He has over eight years of field and office experience in the media industry. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2014 with HND in Mass Communication. Connect with him on Twitter @TomiwaBabalola.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General