Super Eagles boss Rohr explains reasons behind dropping in-form star who has scored 27 goals in 30 games

- Super Eagles boss Rohr says he dropped Onuachu to give other players opportunities

- The Genk star has been on fire so far this term scoring a staggering 27 goals in 30 games

- Rohr added that the tall striker has been a little unlucky in the national team set-up

Gernot Rohr has defended his decision to snub Paul Onuach from the 24-man squad for this month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

The 26-year-old Genk forward is among the players on the standby list of the German-born tactician for the double-header.

Onuachu has scored 27 goals and two assists in 30 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign and he is one of the contenders for the European golden boot this season.

In spite of his impressive display for his club, Rohr says he already knows what he can do, adding that he will need to allow other players to show the quality they are made of in the team.

Paul Onuach during Super Eagles' clash against Cameroon in the 2019 African Cup of Nations championship staged in Egypt. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

While speaking to ESPN, the 67-year-old manager claims the striker has been a little unlucky the few times he has had the chance to play for the national team

“It is because I want to see somebody else. We saw him already, we know him, we know his strengths.

“He was a little bit unlucky each time when he has to play. It is the last moment before the World Cup qualifiers that we can test somebody else, so we choose Sadiq Umar.”

The German tactician also hinted that Onuachu was his second choice at the moment despite the snub. He added:

“In this position, we have a number one which is Victor Osimhen. There is no question about it.

“If we want a number two, we can have Onuachu, we know him. But I want another opportunity to see a new player, which is Sadiq Umar.”

