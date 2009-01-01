Home | News | General | This is tragic - Former senator reacts to bandits' attack on Emir of Birnin Gwari's convoy

- Reactions have trailed the bandits’ attack on the convoy of the Emir of Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state

- A human rights activist, Shehu Sani, is happy that the monarch was not hurt in the incident

- The police have not made any official statement about the attack

A human rights activist, Shehu Sani, has condemned the bandits’ attack on the convoy of the Emir of Birnin Gwari, in Kaduna state.

The former senator in a tweet on Wednesday, March 17, described the incident as tragic.

He, however, said it was thankful that the traditional was not in any of the vehicles at the time the shooting occurred.

Sani said:

The morning attacks on the Convoy of the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State by Bandits is tragic. But we give thanks to Allah that he was reportedly not in the vehicle. Our prayers goes his staff.''

Legit.ng had reported that the convoy of the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Zubairu Jibril Mai Gwari II, was attacked by armed bandits in Kaduna.

According to Daily Trust, the gun attack occurred Tuesday evening, March 16, when the vehicles were driving along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway.

Fortunately, the report stated that the monarch was not in any of the vehicles during the attack.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state government has ordered the closure of all public and private schools in Kajuru council of the state.

According to The Nation, the government gave the order following series of attempts to kidnap primary and secondary school pupils.

The directive was reportedly issued in a memo by Abigail Adze, the director of quality assurance authority.

In another report, President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration has discovered that criminals have infiltrated the mining industry in the country.

The Punch reported that Buhari made this known on Tuesday, March 16, while declaring open the 56th annual international conference and exhibition of the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

The president's address was read by the minister of state for mines and steel development, Uchechukwu Ogah.

