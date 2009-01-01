Home | News | General | BBNaija star Kaisha celebrates Mother’s Day with cute family video

- A number of people took to social media to celebrate their mums on March 14, Mother’s Day

- BBNaija star Kaisha was not left out as she celebrated her mum with a cute family video

- In the fun clip, the reality show star and her siblings danced in matching attires as they later unveiled their mum

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Big Brother Nigeria 2020 housemate, Kaisha Umaru, also joined the Mother’s Day celebration that held on March 14 as she showed off her mum to the world.

Mother’s Day is one event that is greatly celebrated all over the world especially by people who want to appreciate the wonderful women in their lives.

This is no doubt a holiday that comes so many times in a year but people do not seem to get tired of it.

Read also I was living in a shared flat, Erica says as she thanks 'elites' once again for her Lekki house gift

BBNaija star Kaisha celebrated Mother’s Day with a lovely family video. Photos: @kaishaofficial

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Just recently, Kaisha took to Instagram to share an adorable family video to mark Mother’s Day.

In the short clip, the reality star and her siblings were seen wearing Isu Agu materials as they danced to a celebratory song. Later in the video, they unveiled their mum who sat on a throne-like chair as she danced.

The matriarch was described as a hero, beautiful and the hardest working woman in the world. They also prayed for God to bless and keep her.

In the caption of the post she wrote:

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum in the world I love you mummy❤️”

See the video below:

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported on 12 Nigerian celebrities who give yummy mummy goals in the spirit of the Mother's Day celebration.

Read also Nigerian rapper Skales finally gets engaged as he proposes to girlfriend

Motherhood is no doubt more than a day time job as many young women have been known to give up a lot as soon as their journey to childbirth begins.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

---

Owolawi Taiwo is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist at Legit.ng with over two years working experience in the media industry. She has a degree in English and International Studies from Osun State University, Osogbo. When she is not reporting on celebrity lifestyle, you will find her listening to music, reading, learning new recipes.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General