“Public nonsense” – Laycon shades Neo and Vee for playing love on Twitter

Popular songwriter and rapper, Laycon jealously throws a shade at fellow reality stars, Neo and Vee as they take their love game to social media..

altalt

In an exchange via the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, Neo had shared the catchphrase of popular Afrobeat singer, Davido, which was followed by Vee’s reaction to it.

“Who dey breathe?,” Neo wrote, as Vee replies with “Definitely not me tbh.”

In reply to Vee‘s response, Neo wrote again “Life support” as a way of saying that without the beautiful chocolate queen in her life, he would not be able to breathe.

This however triggered Laycon as he replies the duo of doing “public nonsense.”

See their exchange below

altalt
altalt
