Man jumps out of Benz, starts shouting “I don’t need your money again, stop following me” (Video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
Young man makes a scene after dashing out of his Mercedes Benz in the middle of the road as he yells at the top of his voice while undressing.

In a video making rounds on social media, a man with his babe could be seen screaming at the top of his voice ‘I don’t need your money again, stop following me.’.

altalt

As if that is not enough, he pulled off his wristwatch, shirt and trouser, before onlookers rushed to stop him from getting naked completely..

altalt

Watch the video below …

