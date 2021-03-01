Man jumps out of Benz, starts shouting “I don’t need your money again, stop following me” (Video)
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Young man makes a scene after dashing out of his Mercedes Benz in the middle of the road as he yells at the top of his voice while undressing.
In a video making rounds on social media, a man with his babe could be seen screaming at the top of his voice ‘I don’t need your money again, stop following me.’.
As if that is not enough, he pulled off his wristwatch, shirt and trouser, before onlookers rushed to stop him from getting naked completely..
Watch the video below …
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles