Home | News | General | Abducted OOU Students Regain Their Freedom (Video below)
Prof. Ojerinde awarded pencil, eraser contract for N900m – ICPC arrests ex-JAMB Registrar
It’s Not Our Job To Negotiate With Bandits – Gov El-Rufai Says (Details below)

Abducted OOU Students Regain Their Freedom (Video below)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The two female students of the Olabisi Onibanjo University, Ago-Iwoye in Ogun State who were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Sunday, March 14, have regained their freedom.

Adeyemo Precious and Oyefule Abiola, of the departments of Forestry and Wildlife Management and Agricultural Economics respectively, were kidnapped in front of their hostel at the Olowu area of Ayetoro on Sunday night.

Those behind the act demanded N50m ransom.

However, Men of the Ogun state police command have secured their release from captivity.

Watch a video of them after their release below…

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 204