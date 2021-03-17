Home | News | General | It’s Not Our Job To Negotiate With Bandits – Gov El-Rufai Says (Details below)

Governor El-Rufai has said that it not their job to negotiate with bandits.

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has once again restated his position to never negotiate with bandits and kidnappers.

Following the repeated attacks by criminals in some parts of the North, there have been calls by some Nigerians for government to negotiate with the criminals so they can lay down their arms. Cleric, Sheik Gumi, has been championing the calls for negotiations with bandits as well as granting them blanket amnesty.

Speaking at an expanded meeting of the state security council today Tuesday, March 17, Governor El-Rufai said his job as governor is to enforce the law and help to prosecute people who commit offenses, and not negotiate with criminals like bandits.

He said:

“We will not engage with bandits or kidnappers. Private citizens like clerics and clergymen can do so in their individual capacities, to preach to them and ask them to repent. We also want them to repent but it is not our job to ask them to do so.”

On the best way to solve the farmer-herder clashes, cattle rustling, and banditry in the region, Governor El-Rufai said nomadic herdsmen should live more sedentary lives in order for them to be more productive and give their children education and access to better healthcare”.

