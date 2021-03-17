Home | News | General | Buhari names Abuja highway after Niger Republic president

Nigeria’s President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has named an expressway in Abuja after his Niger Republic’s counterpart, Issoufou Mahamadou..

FCT Minister, Muhammed Bello, alongside Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, announced this on Tuesday during the inauguration of the road.

Bello said, “Earlier today, the first phase of the on-going Outer Southern Expressway in Abuja was named the ‘Mahamadou Issoufou Expressway’ in honour of the President of the Republic of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou.

“The road was named after the Nigerien President by President Muhammadu Buhari as a mark of deep appreciation for the maintenance of brotherly relationship between Nigeria and the Republic of Niger and in recognition of the Nigerien President’s significant role in the promotion of peace in Africa.”

Acknowledging the honour in his name, the Nigerien President tweeted, “My brother and friend, @MBuhari, did me the honor to call an Abuja express way ‘Mahamadou Issoufou Expressway’. This testifies, beyond our personal relations, to the excellent relations that exist between #Nigeria and Niger. His caring touches me. I thank him very much.”

Many Nigerians had questioned the relationship between the two presidents, especially with the just-awarded construction of the $1.959bn Kano-Maradi standard gauge rail project with Nigeria saddled with the funding.

Edujandon.com had also earlier reported that Buhari was on Tuesday conferred with Niger Republic’s highest national honour, Grand Croix Des Ordre National Du Niger by Issoufou.

Issoufou, who has been President of Niger Republic since 2011, recently won the prestigious 2020 Mo Ibrahim prize for Achievement in African Leadership.

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General