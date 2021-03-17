Home | News | General | Female Officer Caught Having Unprotected Intercourse With A Male Prisoner Right Inside The Prison (Video below)

We have chanced upon some photos that captured the moment a female prison officer was caught having unprotected intercourse with a male inmate. South Africa’s Department of Correctional Services has reacted to this stating that the agency is very embarassed.

The incident happened in KwaZulu-Natal and the Spokesperson for the department, Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed this saying the flustering scenes of alleged sexual activity between an official and an inmate at the Ncome Correctional Centre has left the agency appalled.

The statement released by the spokesperson reads;

“A video with flustering scenes of alleged sexual activity between an official and an inmate at the Ncome Correctional Centre, KwaZulu-Natal Region, has left the Department of Correctional Services appalled, embarrassed and gutted.

Sexual activities between inmates and correctional officials are shameful incidents that can never be ascribed to what is expected of our officials.

Correctional officials are expected to abide by a code of conduct, and despicable acts of sexual activities with inmates shall never be tolerated.

Disciplinary measures have also been instituted against the inmate. Despicable acts of sexual activities with inmates shall never be tolerated.”

