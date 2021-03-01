Home | News | General | Shocking Video of Two Farm Attendants Caught With Over 3 Crates of Egg Hidden in Their Bodies

Three crates of egg hidden in the bodies of two farm attendants have been recovered by a supervisor..

Luck has ran out on two farm attendants after being caught with over three crates of egg hidden in their bodies.

A Twitter user shared the shocking video.

It was gathered that they were caught by a vigilant farm supervisor as they were about to leave the farm.

One of the farm workers had eggs hidden in her hair, another had them around her midriff, beneath her dress.

Watch the moment they were made to remove all the eggs hidden beneath their clothes below.

This farm attendant is a legend…

Attendant will make life difficult for you if not careful. They kill farms faster than Gomboro infection.

We just have to be very vigilant. pic.twitter.com/EZzZfcaCCQ — FarmGreedy™ (@BashorunGa_) March 17, 2021

Part 2…..

???? ???? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/5YX7J6E9GG — FarmGreedy™ (@BashorunGa_) March 17, 2021

