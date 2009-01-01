ICPC rearraigns Obono-Obla over ‘N10.1m fraud’
- 2 hours 39 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has rearraigned Okoi Obono-Obla, the suspended chairman of ...
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences
Commission (ICPC) has rearraigned Okoi Obono-Obla, the suspended chairman of
the Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP).
Obono-Obla was rearraigned alongside Aliyu Ibrahim, his
senior assistant on special duties (protocol), on a five-count charge bordering
on conspiracy, diversion of public fund, conferment of unfair advantage, and
failure to honour the invitation of the anti-graft agency.
The case is before Olukayode Adeniyi, judge of a federal
capital territory (FCT) high court.
Previously, the defendants were arraigned on January 22
alongside one Daniel Omughele, managing director of ABR Global Petroleum
Resources Limited, on a 10-count charge bordering on diversion of N19.9 million
meant for furnishing the SPIP office.
However, at the court session on Wednesday, Olusola
Bayeshea, prosecution counsel, sought the leave of court to amend the charge.
With no objection from the counsel for the defendants, the
judge granted the application for amendment.
When the amended charge was read to the two defendants, they pleaded not guilty.
The ICPC alleged that Obono-Obla and Ibrahim conspired to
divert “the sum of N10,174,000 being part of the N15,187,917 paid to some
contractors by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) for furnishing
SPIP offices into the account of ABR Global Petroleum Resources Ltd, where
Ibrahim is a director and signatory to its account”.
According to the commission, the offence contravenes Section
26(1)(c) and is punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other
Related Offences Act, 2000.
The former SPIP chairman was also accused to have in July
2018, “failed to honour an invitation from an officer of ICPC to assist in the
investigation for the purpose of examination in relation to the allegations
against him, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 28(1)(a) and
punishable under Section 28(10) of the ICPC Act”.
The case has been adjourned to May 24, 26, and 27 for
hearing.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles