US Reps reintroduce #EndSARS resolution for 117th Congress
- 2 hours 41 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Two US Congressmen, Al Green and Joaquin Castro, have reintroduced the #EndSARS Resolution in the 117th Congress. In a joint stateme...
Two US Congressmen, Al Green and Joaquin Castro, have
reintroduced the #EndSARS Resolution in the 117th Congress.
In a joint statement on Tuesday, the two lawmakers stressed
that human rights abuses by men of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad must
be investigated, adding that victims must get justice.
They also said extrajudicial killings of peaceful protesters
during the October 2020 #EndSARS demonstrations against police brutality must
be probed and those culpable must be held accountable.
Congressman Green said, “On the heels of a widespread movement in the United States demanding police reform after the brutal killing of George Floyd, I – along with much of the rest of the world – was heartbroken when a video surfaced on October 3, 2020, appearing to show the horrific killing and robbery of a Nigerian man by Special Anti-Robbery Squad officers. #EndSARS joined #BlackLivesMatter as a global rallying cry calling for justice.”
He added, “As we continue to work toward this goal in the
United States, awaiting the Senate passage of the George Floyd Justice in
Policing Act of 2021, it is imperative that we maintain solidarity with
peaceful protesters in Nigeria demanding justice, accountability, and
meaningful security reform from their government.
“This is in part why I and Congressman Joaquin Castro have
re-introduced our resolution in support of the #EndSARS movement in Nigeria. We
understand the importance of sending a strong message that the ongoing events
in Nigeria are of international concern, because Black lives matter wherever
they may be in the world.”
Also, co-sponsor of the resolution, Congressman Castro said,
“Last year, Nigerians came together to protest police violence, and like here
in the United States, are still demanding justice. I’m proud to co-lead this
resolution as a statement of support for the people of Nigeria who are standing
up against these injustices. As I said before, human rights abuses, including extrajudicial
executions of peaceful protestors, must be independently investigated and held
accountable.”
The resolution is also co-sponsored by Representatives Ilhan
Omar, Alcee Hastings, Ayanna Pressley, Karen Bass, Sheila Jackson Lee, Steve
Cohen, Eleanor Holmes Norton, Jim Cooper, Dina Titus, Danny Davis, and Jim
McGovern.
It has been endorsed by the international human rights
organisations including Amnesty International US, Human Rights Watch, Robert F.
Kennedy Human Rights, and PEN America.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles