EPL: Klopp snubs Liverpool stars, name best player he has managed

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has named Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski as the best player he has ever managed.

Klopp signed Lewandowski in 2010 while he was at Borussia Dortmund.

During their time together, they won two Bundesliga titles and reached the Champions League final in 2013.

The Pole went on to join Bayern and has scored 284 goals in 323 appearances for the German champions.

When asked to name the best player he has ever managed, Klopp told Sport Bild: “Robert Lewandowski.

“It actually won’t be fair to say that about any other player except Lewy.

“What he has made out of his potential, how he pushed himself to become the player he is today, that’s extraordinary.

“Lewandowski made every step he had to make to become the goal machine he is today.”

