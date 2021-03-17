Troops ‘rescue’ 10 persons abducted from FAAN staff quarters in Kaduna
Troops of the Nigerian army have “rescued” 10 persons abducted from the staff quarters of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Kad...
Troops of the Nigerian army have “rescued” 10 persons
abducted from the staff quarters of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria
(FAAN), Kaduna, after 11 days in captivity.
They were abducted on March 6 when bandits invaded the FAAN
staff quarters in the Ifira community, near the Kaduna airport.
Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna commissioner for internal security and
home affairs, confirmed their release on Wednesday.
He said: “This briefing has been called to provide an update
on emerging developments following the kidnapping of 10 citizens from the
Kaduna Airport staff quarters, Ifira, Igabi local government area.
“The Kaduna state government can confirm that troops of the
Nigerian army have today, Wednesday 17th March 2021, rescued the 10 victims who
were kidnapped from the Kaduna Airport staff quarters, Ifira, Igabi local
government area.”
Aruwan gave names of the rescued victims as follows: Ilori
Sunday, Celestina Sunday, Beauty Oshaibie Sunday, Miracle Sunday, Marvelous
Sunday, Destiny Sunday, Samuel Sunday, Deborah Sunday, Badiyatu Abdullahi Gambo
and Bilkisu Gambo.
The commissioner added that “precise details of the rescue
location cannot be provided at this time due to operational expediency”.
He said Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna state governor, has met with
the rescued citizens “to encourage them, and assure them of the unwavering
commitment of the Kaduna state government”.
The 39 students of Federal College of Forestry
Mechanization, Afaka, who were abducted by bandits are still in captivity.
