Troops 'rescue' 10 persons abducted from FAAN staff quarters in Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian army have “rescued” 10 persons abducted from the staff quarters of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Kaduna, after 11 days in captivity.





They were abducted on March 6 when bandits invaded the FAAN staff quarters in the Ifira community, near the Kaduna airport.

Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna commissioner for internal security and home affairs, confirmed their release on Wednesday.

He said: “This briefing has been called to provide an update on emerging developments following the kidnapping of 10 citizens from the Kaduna Airport staff quarters, Ifira, Igabi local government area.





“The Kaduna state government can confirm that troops of the Nigerian army have today, Wednesday 17th March 2021, rescued the 10 victims who were kidnapped from the Kaduna Airport staff quarters, Ifira, Igabi local government area.”

Aruwan gave names of the rescued victims as follows: Ilori Sunday, Celestina Sunday, Beauty Oshaibie Sunday, Miracle Sunday, Marvelous Sunday, Destiny Sunday, Samuel Sunday, Deborah Sunday, Badiyatu Abdullahi Gambo and Bilkisu Gambo.

The commissioner added that “precise details of the rescue location cannot be provided at this time due to operational expediency”.

He said Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna state governor, has met with the rescued citizens “to encourage them, and assure them of the unwavering commitment of the Kaduna state government”.

The 39 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, who were abducted by bandits are still in captivity.

