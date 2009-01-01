2023 presidency shouldn’t be our issue for now, people need justice -Gov Makinde
Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, says the south-west should focus on getting justice for victims of criminal activities, instead of the 2023...
Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, says the south-west should
focus on getting justice for victims of criminal activities, instead of the
2023 presidential election — for now.
He stated this at a pan Yoruba congress held on Wednesday in
Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.
Makinde, who called for cooperation to address insecurity,
said he will always take decisions that will be in the interest of the people.
“Before I became governor, I contested three times. What
then will be my fear? Why will I not do the right thing? I make bold to say
that I am not encumbered in any way. I have no political godfather except God
the father. God brought me to the position, so I am not afraid of anyone no
matter how powerful that person is,” the governor said.
“I stand on my honour that I will take decisions in the best
interest of my people. Some people are talking about 2023. That presidency
should come to the west, but that is not the issue for now. The issue we should
face now is how people should get justice.
“Where it is needless to shed blood, we should avoid it.
Wisdom is more than using powers. Let us approach the issue with good wisdom to
avoid collateral damage. As I stand before you, if I am no longer a governor, I
will go back home. I am not bothered about the position, but about the welfare
development and progress of Oyo state and Yorubaland.”
The governor also highlighted steps he has taken to combat
insecurity in the state, adding that the government will recruit non-state
actors in its voluntary community policing effort.
“In the last security meeting we had, I created a war room
and I set up a task force on security which I chair. One of the decisions we
took is to incorporate non-state actors. We have created Amotekun,. We will
include more people in voluntary community policing. Security is now the job of
all and not that of government or security agencies alone,” Makinde said.
