FBI: FBI ranks Nigeria 16th worst affected by internet crimes

Nigeria has been ranked the 16th worst affected country by
internet crimes in 2020.
The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation released
the ranking in its annual report made public on Wednesday.
According to the report, Nigeria is among the top 20
international victim countries of online-based crime.
Other countries that ranked better than Nigeria are
Pakistan, China, Columbia, and Hong Kong.
Apart from Nigeria, South Africa was also listed among the
‘worst’ 20. South Africa rated sixth with 1,754 victims while Nigeria had 443
victims.
The report noted that the top three crimes reported by
victims in America in 2020 were phishing scams, non-payment/non-delivery scams,
and extortion, adding that victims lost the most money to business email
compromise scams, romance, and confidence schemes, and investment fraud.
“IC3 received a record number of complaints from the
American public in 2020: 791,790, with reported losses exceeding $4.1 billion.
This represents a 69 per cent increase in total complaints from 2019.
“Business E-mail Compromise schemes continued to be the
costliest: 19,369 complaints with an adjusted loss of approximately $1.8
billion. Phishing scams were also prominent: 241,342 complaints, with adjusted
losses of over $54 million. The number of ransomware incidents also continues
to rise, with 2,474 incidents reported in 2020,” Deputy Director of FBI, Paul
Abbate, added.
The top 20 countries and their number of victims are:
1. United Kingdom 216,633
2. Canada 5,399
3. India 2,930
4. Greece 2,314
5. Australia 1,807
6. South Africa 1,754
7. France 1,640
8. Germany 1,578
9. Mexico 1,164
10. Belgium 1,023
11. Brazil 951
12. Philippines 898
13. Italy 728
14. Spain 618
15. Netherlands 450
16. Nigeria 443
17. Pakistan 443
18. China 442
19. Colombia 418
20. Hong Kong 407.
