Insecurity: Fulani not our problem, but our people, says Gani Adams
- 3 hours 19 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Gani Adams, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, says Fulanis are not a “problem” when it concerns insecurity in the south-west. Adams stat...
Gani Adams, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, says Fulanis are
not a “problem” when it concerns insecurity in the south-west.
Adams stated this at a pan Yoruba congress held in Ibadan,
the Oyo state capital, on Wednesday.
At the congress, which focused on insecurity in the
south-west, the leader of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) also expressed his
displeasure over the arraignment of OPC members who arrested Iskilu Wakili, a
Fulani leader in Ibarapa.
Wakili was arrested on March 7, after a gun battle involving
OPC members and other security operatives.
Ibarapa residents had accused Wakili of being involved with
kidnappers and armed herders, who attack farmers and destroy their crops.
The police charged him to court alongside his sons — Abu,
Samaila and Aliyu Manu– on six counts bordering on conspiracy, murder,
kidnapping, and armed robbery; they have been remanded in a correctional
facility.
In his address, the Aare Ona Kakanfo lamented the absence of
some Yoruba leaders at the event, noting that the issue of insecurity should
not be left to a few individuals.
“If we don’t address the issue of insecurity in Yorubaland
quickly, it is possible that things would get worse. We have some Yoruba
leaders who used COVID-19 as an excuse to be absent from this meeting. The last
meeting of this kind was held in Ibadan in March 2017,” he said.
“Since I became the Aare Ona Kakanfo, I have shouldered more
pressure but people still ask me what am I doing about insecurity in
Yorubaland. We have to come together to support our governors on insecurity.
Some influential people in Yorubaland have forgotten their roots.
“For those who asked me what I am doing about insecurity in
the south-west, I used only one of the powers I possess within two weeks and
the whole place was shaken to the ground. Our boys went into the forest and arrested
the deputy to Iskilu Wakili and three others and handed him over to the police.
“We then traced Wakili’s movement for a month and succeeded
in arresting him with three others in Ibarapa. Those who arrested him were
detained but later given bail. When they appeared in court on Monday, they were
charged for murder, arson and belonging to unlawful association.
“This is where Yoruba should think. There is an attempt to
cripple the security system in the south-west. Fulanis are not our problem, but
our own people. I have information that Yorubas are the traitors among us.
Whatever we do, we will not embarrass our governors.”
Adams also spoke on his meeting with Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti
governor, on Tuesday, and commended the south-west governors for their
cooperation in the fight against insecurity in the region.
“When I met governor Fayemi, he told me what the south-west
governors have been doing on insecurity and I am pleased. He told me that
Rotimi Akeredolu, the Ondo state governor, is their mouthpiece. He said as the
chairman of south-west governors, everything Akeredolu says represents all the
governors’ thoughts. Don’t think Makinde is not doing enough; he knows what he
is doing,” the OPC leader said.
At the meeting was Seyi Makinde, Oyo state governor; Kunle
Olajide, secretary-general of the Yoruba Council of Elders; Yemi Elebuibon, Ifa
priest, as well as traditional rulers and other stakeholders.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles