Europa League: You will not walk back into my starting XI – Arteta warns Aubameyang

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has said the internal issue with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been “resolved”, but he also warned that the forward must earn his place back in his team.

 

Aubameyang was benched for Sunday’s North London derby clash with Tottenham Hotspur, after breaching pre-match protocols.

 

The Gunners went on to earn a 2-1 victory in his absence.

 

Ahead of Thursday’s Europa League game at home to Olympiakos, Arteta has said Aubameyang won’t face any further punishment.

 

When asked if he has closed the matter with his captain behind the scenes, Arteta told his press conference: “Yes. We talked, everything has been resolved in a really positive way. So we move forward.”

 

Pressed on whether the Gabon international will come straight back into his team, the Spaniard responded: “No, everybody has to obviously perform at the highest level to earn his place in the team and there is no exceptions there.We will try to put out a really competitive team to try and win the game.”

