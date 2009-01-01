Home | News | General | We are coming after you, Chief of Air Staff warns bandits
Europa League: You will not walk back into my starting XI – Arteta warns Aubameyang
FG’s move to rehabilitate Port Harcourt refinery one of APC empty promises, says Wike

We are coming after you, Chief of Air Staff warns bandits



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 43 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, has assured Nigerians of the readiness of the military to deal decisively with bandits, k...


The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, has assured Nigerians of the readiness of the military to deal decisively with bandits, kidnappers and other criminals across the country.

 

Amao, who was on an operational visit to the Nigerian Air Force Base in Kaduna State, said on Wednesday that the military will go after bandits and kidnappers and other criminals.


The CAS, who also paid a courtesy visit on Governor Nasir El-Rufai, said, “Our officers and men are ready for the battle against bandits and kidnappers,” adding that the visit was mainly to assess the operational readiness of the personnel.

 

He said that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), had ordered the military to ensure that people go freely to their farms during the rainy season without any security threat.

 “We are working towards that in synergy, the platforms are ready for the operations and we are liaising with the Army and other ground troops for the operations.

 

“My message to bandits is that we are coming after them together with the Army, Navy and other security agencies to make sure the they are flushed out of the country,” Amao said.

 

He stated that the welfare of the NAF personnel would be accorded full priority, to ensure motivation and diligence in the discharge of their duties.


“Welfare entails providing the personnel with equipment, conducive training environment and where they live and to make sure they are given their entitlements,” he added.

 

The CAS, therefore, charged the personnel on loyalty, dedication and discipline in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

 

(NAN)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 212