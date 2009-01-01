We are coming after you, Chief of Air Staff warns bandits
The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, has assured
Nigerians of the readiness of the military to deal decisively with bandits,
kidnappers and other criminals across the country.
Amao, who was on an operational visit to the Nigerian Air
Force Base in Kaduna State, said on Wednesday that the military will go after
bandits and kidnappers and other criminals.
The CAS, who also paid a courtesy visit on Governor Nasir
El-Rufai, said, “Our officers and men are ready for the battle against bandits
and kidnappers,” adding that the visit was mainly to assess the operational
readiness of the personnel.
He said that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), had ordered the military to ensure that people go freely to their farms during the rainy season without any security threat.
“My message to bandits is that we are coming after them
together with the Army, Navy and other security agencies to make sure the they
are flushed out of the country,” Amao said.
He stated that the welfare of the NAF personnel would be
accorded full priority, to ensure motivation and diligence in the discharge of
their duties.
“Welfare entails providing the personnel with equipment,
conducive training environment and where they live and to make sure they are
given their entitlements,” he added.
The CAS, therefore, charged the personnel on loyalty,
dedication and discipline in the discharge of their constitutional
responsibilities.
(NAN)
