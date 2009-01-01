FG’s move to rehabilitate Port Harcourt refinery one of APC empty promises, says Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says the move by the Federal Government to rehabilitate the Port Harcourt Refinery is one of the empty...
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says the move by the
Federal Government to rehabilitate the Port Harcourt Refinery is one of the
empty promises of the All Progressives Congress government.
He stated this on Wednesday while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme.
The Federal Executive Council had earlier on Wednesday
approved the plan by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to rehabilitate the
Port Harcourt Refinery with $1.5bn.
Commenting on the announcement, Wike said the news was nothing to cheer about, adding that Nigerians should be ready for a deluge of similar promises from the APC government as the 2023 elections draw near.
“We have heard these promises and nothing has happened,” he
said, adding that “approval is not disbursement of fund”.
The governor said, “If it (refinery) is going to work, it
will improve a lot of economic activities, there will be employment for the
people of the state. We will be happy but I am saying that we have had these
promises and promises and nothing has happened. So, I don’t want begin to say
hallelujah. Let us wait and see what will happen based on the approval and the
statement made by the minister of state, petroleum. We will hold him
accountable to it.
“We know, even before the (APC) government came into being,
they have promised a lot of things and later they come up to say because of
these challenges and that, they are not able to fulfill them.
“We are going into 2023, so many promises will be made, so
many approvals will be made.”
