FG's move to rehabilitate Port Harcourt refinery one of APC empty promises, says Wike



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says the move by the Federal Government to rehabilitate the Port Harcourt Refinery is one of the empty promises of the All Progressives Congress government.

 

He stated this on Wednesday while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme.

The Federal Executive Council had earlier on Wednesday approved the plan by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to rehabilitate the Port Harcourt Refinery with $1.5bn.

 

Commenting on the announcement, Wike said the news was nothing to cheer about, adding that Nigerians should be ready for a deluge of similar promises from the APC government as the 2023 elections draw near.

 

“We have heard these promises and nothing has happened,” he said, adding that “approval is not disbursement of fund”.

 

The governor said, “If it (refinery) is going to work, it will improve a lot of economic activities, there will be employment for the people of the state. We will be happy but I am saying that we have had these promises and promises and nothing has happened. So, I don’t want begin to say hallelujah. Let us wait and see what will happen based on the approval and the statement made by the minister of state, petroleum. We will hold him accountable to it.

 

“We know, even before the (APC) government came into being, they have promised a lot of things and later they come up to say because of these challenges and that, they are not able to fulfill them.

 

“We are going into 2023, so many promises will be made, so many approvals will be made.”

