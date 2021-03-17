Home | News | General | ‘Japa’ — Ganduje’s ex-aide says goodbye to Nigeria after encounter with DSS

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, former media aide to Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, has travelled out of the country. In a Twitter post on ...

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, former media aide to Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, has travelled out of the country.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Yakasai, popularly known as Dawisu, said “goodbye” to Nigeria.

He did not indicate where he was heading to, but he shared pictures of himself at the airport and the airline he was flying with.

“Japa….. Goodbye Naija! Alhamdulilah!” he wrote.

Japa..... Goodbye Naija! Alhamdulilah! ???? pic.twitter.com/MHz4lVFt2M — Peacock (@dawisu) March 17, 2021





In February, Yakasai was picked up by the Department of State Services (DSS) after he criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on Twitter.

He had asked the president to resign from office following the abduction of hundreds of schoolgirls from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara state.

“Clearly, we as APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number 1 duty we were elected to do which is to secure lives & properties. Not a single day goes by without some sort of insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign,” Yakasai had tweeted.

Hours after the tweet, he was picked up by the DSS and questioned on “issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media”.

Yakasai was released by the agency two days after he was picked up.

His latest tweet has elicited several reactions from Nigerians on Twitter.

Japa is a Yoruba word which means running away, bolting, absconding, escaping, getting-out from imminent danger. It is not a jog, a casual trot, or a leisurely gambol. Is a whole Tanko Yakassai's son "whining" ordinary Nigerians? ????‍♀️ https://t.co/beELhHI3Br — Chuba Ugwu (@Chonsyy) March 17, 2021

This clown, after hailing impunity for years, couldn't take the shit he served. Coward. https://t.co/ksWvY7zj9B — Uncle London (@manmustwack) March 17, 2021

Lmaooo! Aiki! Whether it’s a short vacation, temporary, or permanent japa, the message here is that Dawisu can pick a passport and leave when push comes to shove. You that you’re joining them to defend incompetence, when the incompetence comes for you, do you have an exit plan? https://t.co/ViLvYPWC0w — ???????????? ???????? ???????????????????????? ???????? (@Olufemiloye) March 17, 2021

Small play, u dn japa.. No be like this oo Congrats & enjoy life of freedom. https://t.co/zuGZ1muu5U — Lewa (@auDprof) March 17, 2021

???????? come back here and finish what you started with Buhari and Gandollar. You can't just leave us like that https://t.co/65kd79U0EA — Ceilings and Drywall partition (@Nwagwukasarachi) March 17, 2021

The First lady of Nigeria self don first bid us goodbye. Safe trip Dawisu — Odi (@Odianosen84) March 17, 2021

We will soon hear the true story about Gandollar gate, Emir Sanusi saga, 2015/2019 election rigging results in Kano, and the true sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria. @renoomokri, you now have a worthy ally in the abroad. DAWISU WILL SING LIKE THE CANARY BIRD ????. @DokunOjomo — 99% OPPRESSED (WIKILEAKS) (@Truthfully83) March 17, 2021

Do have a wonderful journey... Enjoy yourself ???????? pic.twitter.com/39zUtBZCcm — Anambra 1st son???? (@UchePOkoye) March 17, 2021

Do have a wonderful journey... Enjoy yourself ???????? pic.twitter.com/39zUtBZCcm — Anambra 1st son???? (@UchePOkoye) March 17, 2021

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General