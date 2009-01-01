Home | News | General | Actress Bukunmi Oluwashina shares heartwarming video as she welcomes first child

- Bukunmi Oluwasina and her husband have announced the arrival of their child

- The Nollywood actress also shared a cute video debuting her baby bump

- Many have congratulated the movie star on her journey to motherhood

Popular Nollywood actress Bukunmi Oluwasina has taken to social media to announce that she has joined the list of mothers in the industry.

In a video which she shared via her official Instagram page, a pregnant Bukunmi sang a special song for her unborn child, just like Simi's Duduke.

The video is African-themed as the filmmaker donned a gold outfit, with matching jewellery and had her hair threaded and packed to the centre of her head.

According to her, the music which she hopes her little one will grow up to listen to is for motivation and a great reminder of who he/she is.

The lyrics also reflected what life will be and how her child will cross hurdles and struggles while growing up.

Bukunmi also mentioned the importance of family, what is expected from her child, and the kind of morals that should be kept.

Her caption read:

"HEY CHILD, I wrote this song for you."

Watch the video below:

Fans and colleagues of the actress took to the comment section with congratulatory messages and good wishes for the new mum.

Read some of their comments below:

Iam_alesh:

"I’m so happy to see this. congratulations my love. chai!@! see me screaming."

Temitopesolaja_aruga:

"Congratulations to you OLUWABUKUNMI."

Bukola_adeeyo:

"Congratulations darling. so so happy for you."

The_adaba:

"It's the baby bump for me, my strong woman, super woman. Thank you Lord. A fruitful home we forever pray."

Yewandefamakin:

"Congratulations dearest."

----

