Why is she fair? Bambam reacts as fans suggest her daughter was adopted because of her complexion

- Teddy A and Bambam's daughter clocked one on March 5 and they shared beautiful photos from the birthday party on social media

- Amid the celebration, there have been remarks from fans over how different the light-skinned baby is from her dark parents

- Bambam has taken to Instagram with proof of where her daughter got her complexion from

Big Brother Naija reality stars, Bambam and Teddy A recently took to social media to share beautiful photos from the birthday party of their daughter, Zendaya, who clocked one on March 5.

It was a colourful affair with lots of celebrities in attendance, fans and followers on social media also joined the couple in celebrating their daughter.

Bambam's daughter got her complexion from grandma Photo credit: @bammybestowed

Source: Instagram

There were questions however regarding the complexion and paternity of the child. Zendaya is a very fair child while her parents are dark.

Read some comments below:

Liramod_:

"Why is the baby so light yet the parents dark?"

Rosaldamsel:

"Pretty girl but doesn’t look like mom and dad."

Richmenhobby:

"Be like dem don thief una real pikin for hospital."

Richmenhobby:

"How’s the child got the light skin?"

Tessyotoide:

"I wonder why their baby is far and the parents are dark."

Harry__pounds:

"Have you done your DNA bro?"

Queenmichellethebaddest:

"Oga, do DNA Ooo. This one no be your own. Why 2 dark of you go born albino?"

Taking to her Instagram page, Bambam put up a photo of Teddy A's mum who is light-skinned as well, as proof of where the little girl got her complexion from.

View the post below:

----

Source: Legit.ng

