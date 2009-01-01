Home | News | General | Pete Edochie at 74: Genevieve Nnaji celebrates him with sweet note, shares hilarious video

- Nollywood veteran Pete Edochi clocked 74 on March 7 and was celebrated by fans on social media

- Actress Genevieve Nnaji has also taken to social media to celebrate and praise the talented thespian

- Genevieve described him as the man who showed the bull her horns from the start

Top Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has joined several fans and colleagues who celebrated veteran, Pete Edochie, as he turned 74 on March 7.

The talented actress took to her official Instagram page with a photo of her posing with the celebrant.

Genevieve Nnaji praises Pete Edochie as he clocks 74 Photo credit: @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

In her caption, Genevieve described him as the man who showed the bull her horns from the very start, explaining his importance in her career.

The movie star also expressed her gratitude for his wisdom, grace and also wished him a long reign.

The second slide of her post is a video clip of Edochie who was being eulogised by a flute man, an attempt from him to dance to the tune sent everyone around him laughing, including Genevieve who was beside him.

She wrote:

"Happy birthday to the man who showed the bull her horns from the start. Thank you for your wisdom and grace. May your reign be long. Love you forever @peteedochie."

Check out the post below:

Followers of the actress also joined her in sending the celebrant birthday wishes.

Read some of the comments below:

Poshlymade_

"Live long Legend."

Theonlygloriastique:

'Awww. I remember him and you in the movie Super love with Ramsey. Dammn Childhood memories.Happy Birthday."

June_metuh:

"I love this."

Ladyque_1:

'Happy birthday sir."

Evargreat;

"Long May he reign."

In more entertainment news, Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran actor, Nkem Owoh, clocked 63 on February 7.

The celebrated comic actor took to his page on Instagram with a couple of pictures that appear to have been specially taken for the celebration.

Owoh in his caption announced his birthday and simply called on people to join him in celebrating the new age by saying a word of prayer for him.

----

