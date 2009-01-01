Home | News | General | Simi reacts as man accuses her of shading Davido over Burna Boy and Wizkid's Grammy awards

- Simi has taken to social media to explain why she used Davido's 'E Choke' slang when she congratulated Burna Boy and Wizkid

- This was after a Twitter user identified as @mikeoriv had called her out for shading Davido

- Simi also said she had nothing to gain by shading Davido or any other person

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Simi, has taken to social media to explain herself after a Twitter user identified as @mikeoriv called her out over her congratulatory tweet to Burna Boy and Wizkid.

The singer had earlier put up a congratulatory tweet where she used Davido's trending slang 'E choke'.

The user in another tweet stated that Simi ending the tweet with the slang made no sense as it looked like a shade.

In a reply to him, the mum of one stated that she loves both Davido and Wizkid, and all she did was to celebrate the winners even with the slang.

Speaking further, the Duduke crooner mentioned that she only took down the tweet because a friend had called her attention to it, noting that fans might think it was a shade.

She also stated that she had absolutely no reason to shade either Davido or Wizkid.

"Loool ffs I LOVE David and I LOVE Wiz. I was celebrating the winners and used the slang just as a SLANG. A friend said to remove it cos fans thought it was shade and so I did. It didn't even occur to me at all. What would be the point of me shading either of them? To what end?"

The singer put up the tweet below as a replacement for the deleted one @mikeorive tagged a shade.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that following his Grammy win, Burna Boy was spotted dancing and spraying some money around, surrounded by his crew and people singing his praises.

In the video, Burna Boy who was seen bare-chested was basking in the praises as some men sing to him in Igbo language while he rewards them with money sprayed around.

However, things got interesting on social media as another video of the singer with an unidentified guy surfaced online.

----

