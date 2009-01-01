Are you just waking up: Fans react as Davido sends shout out to Women in celebration of Mother's Day
- 2 hours 30 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- Nigerian superstar Davido has joined the list of celebrities who commended women for the roles they play on Mother's Day
- The singer stated that mothers are the real heroes
- Many however dragged the singer for posting his greeting late on social media
Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!
Mother's Day was on Sunday, March 14, the same day the 63rd Grammy award ceremony held, and many celebrities took to social media to celebrate women and mothers all over the world.
Fem crooner, Davido, took to Twitter a day later to send his special shout-out to mothers in celebration of the special day.
According to him, mothers are the real heroes.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
He wrote:
Read also
See carbon copy, one useless man is saying he wants DNA test - Lady reacts to Ronke Odusanya daughter’s photo
"Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers! Y’all r the real heroes."
View the tweet below:
Many Nigerians were however not pleased with the fact that the singer acknowledged the day several hours after it had been celebrated.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Some people were of the opinion that Burna Boy's win choked the father of three hence the silence on Sunday.
Read some of the comments below:
@RxEmmyCool:
"Rest! Mother's day was yesterday. You didn't post because you were depressed throughout yesterday."
@JakeTwist_:
"Time wey u suppose post u no post..u dey show who dey breeeet. Lol."
@Trexloaded:
"OBO today is Monday, why did you skip Sunday?"
@sleempreddy:
"Are you just waking up?"
@AnieJayz:
"Mother's day naa yesterday naa oga, you just dey remember? Must have choked really hard."
PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly
Read also
Kiddwaya snubs Erica, refuses to dance with her at her 27th birthday party
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that comedian, Real Warri Pikin, whose real name is Anita Asuoha marked 2021 Mother's Day with a lovely photoshoot.
In the photos, the comedian's mother stood behind her child and grandkid.
The OAP praised God for keeping them, saying He is the only one that could have done it. Many people commended the snaps as they said they were lovely.
----
Maymunah Ajetunmobi is a Legit.ng journalist with two years of working experience in the media industry. She graduated from the University of Ilorin with a Bachelor's Degree in Zoology. Maymunah is an entertainment/ lifestyle editor because of her passion for writing and media-related affairs. She believes in the uniqueness of every individual. Learn more about her on Instagram @munah__a.
Source: Legit.ng
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles