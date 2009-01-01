Home | News | General | Are you just waking up: Fans react as Davido sends shout out to Women in celebration of Mother's Day

- Nigerian superstar Davido has joined the list of celebrities who commended women for the roles they play on Mother's Day

- The singer stated that mothers are the real heroes

- Many however dragged the singer for posting his greeting late on social media

Mother's Day was on Sunday, March 14, the same day the 63rd Grammy award ceremony held, and many celebrities took to social media to celebrate women and mothers all over the world.

Davido sends shout out to Women in celebration of Mother's Day Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Fem crooner, Davido, took to Twitter a day later to send his special shout-out to mothers in celebration of the special day.

According to him, mothers are the real heroes.

He wrote:

"Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers! Y’all r the real heroes."

View the tweet below:

Many Nigerians were however not pleased with the fact that the singer acknowledged the day several hours after it had been celebrated.

Some people were of the opinion that Burna Boy's win choked the father of three hence the silence on Sunday.

Read some of the comments below:

@RxEmmyCool:

"Rest! Mother's day was yesterday. You didn't post because you were depressed throughout yesterday."

@JakeTwist_:

"Time wey u suppose post u no post..u dey show who dey breeeet. Lol."

@Trexloaded:

"OBO today is Monday, why did you skip Sunday?"

@sleempreddy:

"Are you just waking up?"

@AnieJayz:

"Mother's day naa yesterday naa oga, you just dey remember? Must have choked really hard."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that comedian, Real Warri Pikin, whose real name is Anita Asuoha marked 2021 Mother's Day with a lovely photoshoot.

In the photos, the comedian's mother stood behind her child and grandkid.

The OAP praised God for keeping them, saying He is the only one that could have done it. Many people commended the snaps as they said they were lovely.

Source: Legit.ng

