Home | News | General | I will eat you too: Yemi Alade threatens fan who complained about her weight

- Yemi Alade has got people laughing over her response to a fan who had something to say about her weight

- The singer however agreed with the fan that she has added so much weight

- In the funny video, Yemi displayed how she would eat the fan who made the comment

Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade recently put a fan who had something to say about her weight in their place.

The music star took to Instagram with a TikTok video to show the comment she got from a fan.

Yemi Alade threatens to eat fan who complained about her weight Photo credit: @yemialade

Source: Instagram

The singer donned a red gown with braids and danced before she suddenly turned and bit hungrily into the snack she held with both hands.

In her caption, Yemi said she has added weight and noted that she would eat the person too.

Read also Wizkid warmly embraces singer Asa in cute video As they link-up in Ghana

The video is probably proof of how she would devour anyone who has a problem with her weight gain.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She wrote:

"Yes! And I'll Eat you Too!"

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Followers of the singer could not help but laugh at the hilarious video.

Read some comments below:

Gbemioo:

"Lol!"

Braineeofficial:

"Please eat me, I’m edible Mami. Lool."

Illblissgoretti:

"You threatened to eat a fan? Oh Lord. Lmao."

Askia_zamahni:

"You're still beautiful regardless."

Toolzo:

"You're silly. Lmao."

Itsmefancyfingers:

"Haha Yemi!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yemi Alade was honoured by Beyonce on her birthday which was celebrated on Saturday, March 13.

Read also Rapper CDQ and Burna Boy squash the beef, spotted together celebrating the singer's Grammy win

The Nigerian musician's childhood photo was used on her website with Happy Birthday words written beside it.

On the front page of Beyonce's website are also photos of many other black female artistes who had their birthdays in recent days.

----

Maymunah Ajetunmobi is a Legit.ng journalist with two years of working experience in the media industry. She graduated from the University of Ilorin with a Bachelor's Degree in Zoology. Maymunah is an entertainment/ lifestyle editor because of her passion for writing and media-related affairs. She believes in the uniqueness of every individual. Learn more about her on Instagram @munah__a.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General