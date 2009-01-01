Home | News | General | 9 Nigerians who have won Grammy awards and 5 others who have nominations to their names

The 63rd Grammy award ceremony which held on Sunday, March 14, brought a lot of joy to Nigerians as two of the biggest artistes in the country, Burna Boy and Wizkid bagged an award each.

The two however are not the first Nigerian singers to achieve the laudable feat, there have been quite a number of people before them who have won a couple of times or earned nominations.

In this piece, Legit.ng has put together a list of Nigerian celebrities both home and abroad who have a Grammy nomination or awards to their name.

These artistes have put Nigeria on the global map Photo credit: @kingsunnyade70/@mystrength41/@burnaboygram/@feemikuti

Source: Instagram

1. Sade Adu

The Award-winning singer/ songwriter is the first artist of Nigerian origin to win the prestigious award as she won her first Grammy in 1986.

Sade, through the course of her career, has 4 Grammy awards to her name; she got the last one in 2011.

2. King Sunny Ade

The veteran Juju singer/songwriter has 2 nominations to his name, but no wins yet.

He was first nominated at the 26th Grammy awards in 1983 and then at the 41st in 1999.

3. Sikiru Adepoju

The percussionist and recording artist won his first Grammy in 1991 as part of Mickey Hart’s group Planet Drum.

He bagged his second award with the same group in 2009 at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

4. Seal

Seal is popular for the 1994 song 'Kiss from a Rose' which earned him three Grammy awards in 1996.

In 2011, the British-Nigerian singer/songwriter bagged his 4th award.

5. Femi Kuti

The eldest son of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has 4 Grammy nominations to his name.

His first nomination was in 2003 and his second came seven years later. His third and fourth nominations followed in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

6. Wizkid

The award-winning singer just bagged his first Grammy award at the 63rd ceremony on March 14 for his feature in Beyonce's Brown Skin Girl.

He was previously nominated in 2015 for featuring in Drake's album.

7. Babatunde Olatunji

Olatunji was a talented Nigerian drummer, he was part of Mickey Hart's Planet Drum projects, including the album Planet Drum.

The album won the Grammy Award for Best World Music Album of 1991, the first year for which the award was given.

He passed away sadly, in 2003.

Babatunde Olatunji was a drummer Photo credit: mansmark.com/tori.ng

Source: UGC

8. Lekan Babalola

Lekan Babalola is a Nigerian jazz percussionist and musician, with two Grammy awards in his career.

He won his first Grammy in 2006 to become Nigeria’s first Grammy Award winner for his work on Ali Farka Touré‘s in the 'Heart of the Moon'.

His second Grammy came in 2009 for his work on Cassandra Wilson‘s 2008 album titled 'Loverly'.

9. Chamillionaire

The rapper clinched a Grammy in 2007 for his song 'Riddin', under Best Rap.

He got a total of four nominations that year.

10. Kevin Olusola

The talented young man is a musician, beatboxer, cellist, rapper, record producer, singer, and songwriter best known as the beatboxer of the vocal band Pentatonix.

He has 3 awards to his name, he won back to back in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

11. Seun Kuti

He is the youngest son of famous afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti, and he has one nomination to his name.

He was nominated in 2018 for the Best World Music Album category.

12. Burna Boy

Burna's first nomination was in 2020, his album, African Giant was in the Best World Music Album category.

His latest album released last year, Twice as Tall earned him his first win on March 14.

13. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The celebrated author was nominated in 2015, for her feature in Beyonce's album which won the Album of the Year category.

14. Kah Lo

The Nigerian singer-songwriter is best known for her song 'Fasta' and for her work on 'Rinse and Repeat' with British DJ, Riton.

The track was nominated in 2017 for Best Dance Recording at the 59th Grammy Awards.



----

Source: Legit

