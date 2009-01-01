Home | News | General | Beauty and brains: Lady bags Law Degree at 21, says She is the first Woman in her Family to do so

- Women and girls' rights advocate, Awa Gai, has made history in her family line as she bags a law degree

- She obtained her law degree from the University of The Gambia

- Gai has taken to social media to celebrate and give thanks to God

A young Gambian woman on Twitter, Awa Gai, took to the app via her handle to celebrate graduating from law school at 21.

The founder of She Awards Gambia, an organisation that recognises and celebrates the achievements of outstanding Gambian women, also announced her academic achievement in a post.

Beauty and brains: Meet Awa Gai the lady who bagged her law degree at age 21. Image: Awa Gai

"A Law graduate! At 21, I have become the first woman in my family to earn a degree. Grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey. All praises go to the Most High," she said on Twitter.

Gai's organisation, She Awards Gambia, recognises the remarkable feats of Gambian women from different sectors through initiatives such as International Women’s Day.

Gai bagged her law degree from the University of The Gambia. She plans to further her education in the future and continue advocating for the right of women and girls across the Gambia.

