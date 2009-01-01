Home | News | General | I have no political godfather except God - Nigerian governor declares

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, March 17, stated that he has no political godfather except God the father.

The Cable reports that Makinde who made the disclosure at a pan Yoruba congress held in Ibadan, Oyo state said he was brought to the position by God.

According to him, he contested to become governor of Oyo state three times before he emerged victorious, adding that he is not afraid of anyone no matter how powerful they are.

He went on to note that for now the southwest region needs to focus on getting justice for victims of criminal activities, instead of the 2023 presidential election.

Makinde, while calling for cooperation to address insecurity, said he will always take decisions that will be in the interest of the people.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the crisis between the ex-governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, and Oyo state governor took another twist on Thursday, February 25.

Fayose described the Makinde as a failed governor who does not deserve re-election. He said the governor had decided to betray party elders, who assisted him during the electioneering by turning his back against them.

In a related development, the former governor of Ekiti state denied plans to attend a reconciliation meeting with Governor Makinde.

Fayose and Makinde have polarised the southwest Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a result of their differences.

Both party leaders have been supporting different factions as they have nominated different men and women for party positions in the forthcoming zonal congress of the party in the southwest.

