Bandits won’t dictate our educational policy, says El-Rufai

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said that his administration will not allow bandits dictate its educational policy or destroy the livelihood of children and their future.

He reiterated that schools will remain open despite increasing bandit attacks in the state.

El-Rufai who spoke at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna while receiving the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Amao on Wednesday, appreciated the efforts and timely response of the Armed Forces and urged them to continue to sustain the tempo.

He said ‘’we will keep our schools open, we re confident that with the guidance that we have been getting, from the Garrison Commander, Base Commander, the AOC, GOC and the ability of the security agencies to respond in a timely manner, our schools will remain open.“

“I, senior government officials and heads of security agencies, civil society organisations, clerics and clergymen as well as other stakeholders met on Tuesday to deliberate on the dangers facing students.”

“The preponderance of opinions at the meeting was schools should remain open but only the most vulnerable schools because the security agencies, due to terrain and distance, cannot get there very quickly, will be closed.

“’So far, all the attempts by bandits to carry out abductions have not been fully successful. This is largely due to the preparatory work done by the security agencies in advance. We knew we would be targeted because of our stance. But the security agencies were ready for them,” he said.

