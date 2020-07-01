Home | News | General | Reps urges FG to halt licencing of oil service companies for use of explosives

The House of Representatives Committee on Mines and Steel Development has urged the Federal Government to halt the licensing of oil service companies on the use and sale of explosives in the country.

Rep. Michael Enyom, Chairman of the committee said this on Wednesday in Abuja after an investigative hearing on the licensing and sale of explosive devices by chief executives of some oil servicing companies in Nigeria.

He asked the committee’s Clerk and its secretariat to convey the ruling to relevant agencies for enforcement.

“The committee hearing is on general compliance of these companies to the permits, licensing and sale of explosive devices to end users in compliance to Explosives Act 2013 enacted by the apex parliament the National Assembly,” he said.

He said the there was need for individuals and corporate entities to comply with the provisions of the law on explosive usage.

Enyom after taking the memorandum submitted by AOS Orwell Ltd, Halliburton Ltd and Enver Nigeria Ltd said that that they were flouting the companies permits on the sale of explosives.

“Basically the Act provides that anyone or company working or dealing with explosive should get licence or permit issued by the Ministry in charge of natural resources in the country.

“Some of the companies CEOs grilled by the House Committee however, said that they complied with the provisions of the law on the sale and usage of explosives,” he said

