Home | News | General | Buhari sympathizes with Niger Republic over Tillaberi massacre
OPL 245: FG, Shell, Eni react as Milan court rules on alleged corruption
Did she use me to get pregnant?

Buhari sympathizes with Niger Republic over Tillaberi massacre



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 21 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
Breaking: FG approves $1.5bn for rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refinery
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru 

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the “horrific” attack on a convoy returning from a weekly market in Niger Republic’s Tillaberi region in which many citizens were killed. 

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja last night expressed his condolences to families of  victims and all citizens of the neighbouring country.

According to the statement, the President “strongly denounced the heinous attack, declaring that Nigeria will continue to stand by all its neighbours in the fight against terrorism.” 

He noted that the mass killings underscore the enormous security challenges facing Niger Republic as they prepare to inaugurate their new President, Mohamed Bazoum, and indeed the entire sub-Saharan region which needs to work more closely to end the scourge of terror.

Armed men in South-Western Niger intercepted a convoy returning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby village in the Tillaberi region, which is near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 212