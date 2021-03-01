Buhari sympathizes with Niger Republic over Tillaberi massacre
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the “horrific” attack on a convoy returning from a weekly market in Niger Republic’s Tillaberi region in which many citizens were killed.
President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja last night expressed his condolences to families of victims and all citizens of the neighbouring country.
According to the statement, the President “strongly denounced the heinous attack, declaring that Nigeria will continue to stand by all its neighbours in the fight against terrorism.”
He noted that the mass killings underscore the enormous security challenges facing Niger Republic as they prepare to inaugurate their new President, Mohamed Bazoum, and indeed the entire sub-Saharan region which needs to work more closely to end the scourge of terror.
Armed men in South-Western Niger intercepted a convoy returning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby village in the Tillaberi region, which is near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso.
