Residents Break Bottle On IKEDC Staff’s Head For Disconnecting Power (Graphic Pix)

Residents of a community in Lagos state assaulted a staff of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) while carrying out his job, Edujandon.com reports..

It was gathered that he had gone to disconnect the power line of bill defaulters when he was attacked by members of the area who claimed they have not seen power for three weeks.

In a video which surfaced online, a man with deep cuts in his head was being stitched up by medical personnel.

According to Twitter user, @Nigeriangod_, who posted the video, residents of the community attacked the IKEDC for disconnecting electricity shortly after coming out of three weeks power outage in the area.

In the video, the man could be seen bleeding and groaning in pain as he received medical attention.

@Nigeriangod_ wrote;

“Bottles was smashed on a staff of ikeja Electricity staff that came to disconnect light in a community that have no light for the past 3weeks.

Well deserved punishment or undeserving?? ?”

