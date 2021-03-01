Home | News | General | Court laments delay in Evans trial
Court laments delay in Evans trial



Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court has expressed worries over the delay in the trial of Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans..

The judge became worried and expressed concerns following the absence of prosecution witnesses in the two cases before her court.

The trial of Evans, the alleged kidnap kingpin and a dismissed soldier, Victor Aduba, was stalled on Wednesday.

Evans and Aduba are facing a four-count charge bordering kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

When the case resumed on Wednesday, the prosecutor Mrs O.A Bajulaiye-Bishi told the court that the prosecution was unable to serve the summons issued to the witness to testify because the lead prosecutor, Mr Yusuf Sule, was unwell.

In the second case, Evans, Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Upong are facing trial for attempted kidnap of the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors, Chief Vincent Obianodo.

They are facing a seven-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap and sale and transfer of firearms.

Also the case came up on Wednesday, Mrs Bajulaiye-Bishi, informed the court that the witness Inspector Idowu Haruna, Investigating Police Officer (IPO) who was due to continue his testimony in the trial-within-trial was unavailable.

The prosecutor informed the court that the IPO was on an official assignment and that he will be “hopefully present” on the next adjourned date.

Responding, the judge expressed unhappiness over the delay in the trial, pointing out that the two cases had commenced since 2017.

The judge adjourned cases until April 5 for the continuation of the hearing.

Evans, known as a billionaire kidnap kingpin, was arrested by the police in 2017 and had since made a series of confessions, according to the police

