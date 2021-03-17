Home | News | General | MASSIVE VICTORY!!! Troops Rescue 60 Women, Children From Boko Haram Captivity, Kill ’31 Insurgents’ (Details below)

The Nigerian army has recorded an impressive victory over Boko Haram as troops of operation Lafiya Dole in Borno state killed 31 suspected members of Boko Haram sect.

The development follows the ongoing offensive launched by the military against the insurgents.

In a statement on Monday, Mohammed Yerima, army spokesperson, said 60 children and elderly women in Boko Haram captivity were also rescued by the troops.

“In continuation of the ongoing offensive operation against the Boko Haram Terrorists and their Islamic State West Africa Province counterpart in the North East, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have descended heavily and decisively on the terrorists in the early hours of today, Monday, 15 March, 2021,” Yerima said.

“The gallant troops, who maintained aggressive posture, conducted a fighting patrol along Gulwa and Musuri in Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

“At Musuri, troops encountered elements of the terrorist group and swiftly engaged them in firefight which lasted for about 45 minutes. With superior firepower, troops ultimately dominated the area after neutralising 31 of the terrorists. They also recovered sophisticated weapons and rescued 60 elderly women and children who were in the terrorists’ captivity.

“Items recovered from the obliterated fighters include; 8 Alexander Kalashikonov (AK47) rifles, 2 Fabric Nationale (FN) rifles, a motorcycle, 6 bicycles, mechanic tool boxes, a sewing machine, large quantity of batteries used for making of Improvised Explosive Devices, se.x enhancement drugs, amongst other things.”

He added that the troops are determined to clear the entire country of Boko Haram insurgents.

Over the weekend, the army lost four soldiers when troops engaged the insurgents in the Lake Chad region.

Recall that over the weekend, Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Shekau criticized Kaduna based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, who has been at the forefront of negotiating peace deals with terrorists and bandits in the northern part of Nigeria.

Shekau, who doesn’t seem pleased with Gumi’s mission and agenda, cursed the Islamic cleric.



Gumi has been on a self-appointed tour to several hideouts of terrorists and bandits in the northern part of the country, striking peace deals and negotiating ransoms.

This move has generated controversies across the country with many condemning his actions.

Meanwhile, Shekau, in a recent audio recording, stated that Gumi was ‘not serving God’ adding that ‘woe betide him’.

“Oh, Ya Ahmad Gumi! Oh Ahmad Gumi, now you are wandering around, addressing Fulanis, and thinking you are serving God.”

“Just because you are called a doctor or Sheikh? Woe unto you, Ahmad Gumi,”.

“To you (Gumi) and others like Pantami, who is even a minister, huh? And still a cleric? Ask yourself! Oh, clerics who savour the taste of power seasonings, ask yourselves,” he said.

In similar fashion, Nigerians have also heightened calls for the arrest of Gumi as suspicion thickens about his true relationship with the criminals.

This is as many have revisited the cleric’s previous detention over alleged link with terrorist.

In 2010, Gumi was arrested and detained for over six months by the Saudi Arabian government for allegedly relating with Nigerian underwear bomber and terrorist, Farouk Abdumutallab.

It was reported that Gumi was arrested in February 2010 in Mecca on the request of the United States’ government for exchanging e-mails with Abdulmutallab.

It was also learnt that the Islamic cleric who is currently advocating for bandits in Nigeria to be granted amnesty and not called criminals after meeting them was arrested after the US security browsed through Abdulmutallab’s e-mail and found out that he corresponded with him shortly before he attempted to bomb a plane on December 25, 2009 in the US.

Gumi was first taken to Jeddah but was returned to Mecca and put under house arrest for many months before the intervention of the Nigerian government, SaharaReporters reports.

Abdulmutallab, then 23, had unsuccessfully tried to denote a bomb wired to his underwear aboard a Northwest Airlines flight from Amsterdam that was about landing in Detriot, Michigan with 289 people on board.

The device failed, but the terrorist became enveloped in a fireball that spread to the wall and carpeting of the plane.

