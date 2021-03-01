Home | News | General | ‘If I Buy A Car For My Daughter, I’ll Register It In Her Name’- Yul Edochie Publicly Disagrees With His Father, Pete Edochie

Popular Nigerian actor and presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie has registered his disagreement with his father’s statement about buying a car for one’s daughter on her wedding day..

Yul’s father, Pete Edochie reportedly said in a video that he would buy a car and register it in his son-in-law’s name in order to solidify his daughter’s marriage but registering the car in his daughter’s name will break the marriage before it eventually gets broken.

The veteran actor said;

If youre a man and you have alot of money. Your daughter is getting married and you want to buy a car, fine. Buy a car as a present for the new family, register that car in name of your son-inlaw, you are encouraging that marital relationship to last, register the car in the name of your daughter, you break up that relationship before too long. Quote me.

Reacting to the legend’s comment, Yul acknowledged the fact that his father has the right to his opionion, however, he is going to do otherwise.

He wrote;

Of course, Chief is entitled to his opinion. @peteedochie

And back then their ways were different. For me, if I buy a car for my daughter @danielleyuledochie as a wedding gift, I’ll give it to her to register in whatever name she likes. If she asks me to do the registration for her then I’ll register it in HER name.”

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General