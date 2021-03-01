Home | News | General | ‘Physical Attraction Alone Isn’t Enough To Sustain Marriage’ – Reno Omokri
Herdsmen, bandits will flee Yorubaland if we intervene – Ogun traditional worshippers
We Don’t Need ESN, These 5 Men Are Enough To Protect Southeast From Killer Herdsmen (Details below)

‘Physical Attraction Alone Isn’t Enough To Sustain Marriage’ – Reno Omokri



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 16 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Nigerian author, Reno Omokri has indicated that marriage can’t survive mainly on physical attraction.
According to him, the sustainability of a marriage is dependent on several factors which marriage is one..

altalt

He made this known in a recent post he made on his verified social media handle on the popular platform, Twitter.

His post reads;

“Physical attraction alone isn’t enough to sustain marriage, but you should at least be physically attracted to someone before marrying them. I dont care how spiritual you are, if you wed someone you aren’t attracted to, the marriage will be unhappy.”

Physical attraction alone isn’t enough to sustain marriage, but you should at least be physically attracted to someone before marrying them. I dont care how spiritual you are, if you wed someone you aren't attracted to, the marriage will be unhappy#RenosNuggets #FreeLeahSharibu

— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) March 17, 2021
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 212