‘Physical Attraction Alone Isn’t Enough To Sustain Marriage’ – Reno Omokri

Nigerian author, Reno Omokri has indicated that marriage can’t survive mainly on physical attraction.

According to him, the sustainability of a marriage is dependent on several factors which marriage is one..

He made this known in a recent post he made on his verified social media handle on the popular platform, Twitter.

His post reads;

“Physical attraction alone isn’t enough to sustain marriage, but you should at least be physically attracted to someone before marrying them. I dont care how spiritual you are, if you wed someone you aren’t attracted to, the marriage will be unhappy.”

