We Don’t Need ESN, These 5 Men Are Enough To Protect Southeast From Killer Herdsmen (Details below)

The southeastern part of Nigeria has been ravaged with attacks by killer herdsmen. While some group of men who created a security outfit called Eastern Security Network (ESN), the federal government and southeast governors are working towards curbing insecurity in the region. These 5 men whom I have said to be in better position to protected southeast from killer herdsmen are;

1. Governor Hope Uzodinma; his excellency governor of Imo state.

Uzodinma has been a loyal man to his society in terms of internal security. Despite farmers and herders clashes in the state, he has done all within his capabilities to ensured safety of Owerri residents.

2. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu; his excellency governor of Abia state

Ikpeazu is one of the most reputable governors in Nigeria. His commitment towards curbing criminal activities has included fortification of police checkpoints in the state.

3. Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; his excellency governor of Enugu state

4. Governor Willie Obiano; his excellency governor of Anambra state

5. Governor David Umahi; his excellency governor of Ebonyi state

Killer herdsmen have no mercy for any one which has made the ESN to rise up to rescue innocent people. The main problem with the ESN was because they act not based on law and order of Nigeria.

ESN has not in any way contributed towards ensuring a peaceful atmosphere in southeast. That’ s why I would like to advised the ESN to let these governors carried out their responsibilities of protecting the southeast. May God continue to protect our societies from these killer herdsmen.

The Eastern Security Network (ESN) is a South- Eastern regional security force and a paramilitary wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a movement whose aim is to restore the independence of Biafra, which has been defunct since the end of the 1967- 1970 Nigerian Civil War. The ESN’ s stated goal is to combat Fulani raiders (who masquerade as normadic cattle herders) in the areas of the former Eastern Region of Nigeria.

