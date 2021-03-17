SO SAD: 12-year-old Boy Drowns While Swimming With Friends (Photos below)
- 5 hours 19 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
A young boy identified as Lekan Benjamin lost his life while he was swimming with his friends.
The deceased who is a 12-year-old boy, drowned on Tuesday, March 16, at Asa River in Ilorin state.
The incident was confirmed in a statement by the Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Falade Olumuyiwa.
While describing the incident as unfortunate, he said it happened when the victim, a pupil of Junior Secondary School, Ilorin, went swimming with some of his classmates while returning from school.
He said:
“At about 13:21hrs on March 16, the State Fire Service attended to the scene, at Ejiba Road, off Stadium road, Ilorin.
The victim, a boy from Oja-iya Area of Ilorin, was recovered dead from the river by the firemen and handed over to his biological father, Mr Monday Benjamin.”
See graphic photos below:
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles