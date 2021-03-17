Home | News | General | SO SAD: 12-year-old Boy Drowns While Swimming With Friends (Photos below)

A young boy identified as Lekan Benjamin lost his life while he was swimming with his friends.

The deceased who is a 12-year-old boy, drowned on Tuesday, March 16, at Asa River in Ilorin state.

The incident was confirmed in a statement by the Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Falade Olumuyiwa.

While describing the incident as unfortunate, he said it happened when the victim, a pupil of Junior Secondary School, Ilorin, went swimming with some of his classmates while returning from school.

He said:

“At about 13:21hrs on March 16, the State Fire Service attended to the scene, at Ejiba Road, off Stadium road, Ilorin.

The victim, a boy from Oja-iya Area of Ilorin, was recovered dead from the river by the firemen and handed over to his biological father, Mr Monday Benjamin.”

