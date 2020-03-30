Home | News | General | BREAKING: Tanzania President John Magufuli Dies at Age 61

- Wednesday, March 17 is a black day in Tanzania as the death of the country's president, John Magufuli, is dead

- Magufuli's death was announced by Tanzania's vice president, Samia Suluhu Hassan

- According to the vice president, Magufuli died "from a heart illness"

John Magufuli, the president of Tanzania, has died at the age of 61. His death was announced on Wednesday, March 17, by the vice president, Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Bloomberg reported that Magufuli's death came five months after he won a second term in a election.

Legit.ng notes that the late president attracted widespread criticism for his denial of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president of Tanzania, John Magufuli, is dead. Photo credit: ERICKY BONIPHACE/AFP

The vice president announced Magufuli's death:

“We have lost our courageous leader, President John Magufuli, who has died from a heart illness."

Hassan also announced 14 days of national mourning. The late Tanzanian president was born on October 29, 1959.

Reacting to the ugly incident, Akinwumi Adesina, the president of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), said on Twitter:

"I am terribly saddened by the passing away of my very dear friend and brother, President John Magufuli of Tanzania.

"A very committed leader. He worked tirelessly for the development of Tanzania. I will greatly miss you and your drive and passion for Africa’s development. RIP"

*****

